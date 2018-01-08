I'd been intending to watch Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira for a long time now, and as luck has it, the original Japanese version of the classic anime is currently streaming for free on Amazon Prime. So I fired it up last night, and was treated to one of the most absolutely batshit insane action movies I've ever seen. Even if you aren't a big anime dork, I can't recommend this film enough: An impeccably illustrated, brutally violent, psychadelic cyberpunk masterpiece which has clearly informed every dystopian sci-fi of the last 30 years.