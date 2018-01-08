I just came back from a two week long vacation in New Zealand, where I did nothing but drink wine and eat pastries at my father-in-law's house in the middle of nowhere. It was great, but boy, am I out of shape.
One of my New Year's resolutions is to lose a couple of pounds, and one of the things I'm going to use to help me do that is the smart scale that Eufy—the smart home branch of consumer electronics brand Anker—released last year. My smart scale is sitting in a box on my desk (I'm taking it home today), so look out for a review in the coming weeks. Today, you can get it at a nice discount.
A smart scale works like a normal scale, except it tracks much more than your bodyweight. With a bunch of sensors embedded in the base, the BodySense is able to track metrics including BMI, bone density, body fat percentage, water retention and about a half dozen more. This information is shared to your smartphone, which then provides a more complete picture of your health.
Eufy's smart scale usually retails at $50, but it's down to a nice $36 through the end of the day. This is a very good price for a smart scale, as many competitors are priced over $50 and into the hundred dollar range. If you have fitness goals more specific than "lose weight" (i.e. "increase muscle mass, "maintain bodyweight while lowering bodyfat percentage") this smart scale will help you track those goals.
H&M: When you need a suit for an event and absolutely do not want to spend more than $100, this is the place to go. The kings of fast fashion are taking 70%-80% off much of their inventory in a massive winter blowout, so if you need, well, anything, now's the time.
On Friday, I went back to weightlifting for the first time in a long while. Suffice to day, my quads feel like tree trunks right now, mostly thanks to all of the kettlebell swings I was blasting.
Amazon is hosting a sale on home gym equipment from CAP Barbell, including the aformentioned kettlebells, weight benches and full-on barbells for the more hardcore of enthusiasts, and medicine balls and neoprene dumbell sets for those looking to suplement their gym routines at home.
I'd been intending to watch Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira for a long time now, and as luck has it, the original Japanese version of the classic anime is currently streaming for free on Amazon Prime. So I fired it up last night, and was treated to one of the most absolutely batshit insane action movies I've ever seen. Even if you aren't a big anime dork, I can't recommend this film enough: An impeccably illustrated, brutally violent, psychadelic cyberpunk masterpiece which has clearly informed every dystopian sci-fi of the last 30 years.
You can stream Akira for free in both English and Japanese with subtitles on Amazon Prime now, but if you're a real diehard and want to own one of the best animated films ever made, $15 is a pretty good deal. This edition also comes with a remastered edition of the (incredible) soundtrack and over two hours of bonus features.
Comments