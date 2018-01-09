My boss has recently gone "full audiophile," and now has a pair of HE-400I over-ear headphones from HiFiMan on his desk, which he uses to listen to Steeley Dan and Pink Floyd records all day. They're ultra-comfortable, and they do make those Steeley Dan records sound very nice, and they're down to $220 from their normal retail of $500 through the end of the day. And if that endorsement isn't good enough for you, they're Wirecutter's pick for best overear headphones, as well. I look forward to using them to listen to Soundcloud rap and cassette tape black metal that was recorded on a 4-track.