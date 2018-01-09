New year, new house—sort of. We've been writing about smart homifying your normal home for a couple of months now, and as more and more people realize that "not having to do all of the normal, mundane shit of everyday apartment living" is a pretty cool thing to do, we expect that the little gadgets that make things a little easier to get more and more popular.
Today, one of our absolute favorite smart home things is much cheaper than it ususally is, so if you're thinking about testing the waters with an inexpensive device that doesn't need a whole gigantic setup, check out the WeMo smart plug.
We're high on smart switches, which let you control your power outlets at a distance by way of smartphone, or, if you have an Echo set up at your place, by voice command. The only downside to them is that they tend to be a little on the pricey side of things, usually retailing between $30 and $60 apiece.
Not today, my friends. WeMo has cut the price on their smart switches to an extremely generous $22 apiece, which is an incredible price to pay for never having to get off of the couch to turn off your lamps, or boil a pot of water with an electric kettle. If you're thinking about switching to a smart home in the new year, this is about as good as it's going to get.
If you're like me, you're trying to get into slightly better shape right now. I've just reintroduced weight training into my exercise regimen so I can get #jacked, and I've recently reintroduced an old tub of chocolate protein powder into my meal rotation.
Having to spend $55 on 5 pounds of protein powder is a brutal reality that many of us must face on a semi-regular basis, so any opportunity to save a couple of bucks is very much welcome. MuscleTech is graciously letting us burgeoning gym rats at their supplements at a big discount for today only, so stock up on your protein, BCAAs and pre-workout supplements while you can.
My boss has recently gone "full audiophile," and now has a pair of HE-400I over-ear headphones from HiFiMan on his desk, which he uses to listen to Steeley Dan and Pink Floyd records all day. They're ultra-comfortable, and they do make those Steeley Dan records sound very nice, and they're down to $220 from their normal retail of $500 through the end of the day. And if that endorsement isn't good enough for you, they're Wirecutter's pick for best overear headphones, as well. I look forward to using them to listen to Soundcloud rap and cassette tape black metal that was recorded on a 4-track.
