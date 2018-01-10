I don't have a Blendtec, I went with the fancy blender's main competitor, Vitamix. Yet, I can speak to extensive experience with a high-powered blender, because we use it almost every day. Blendtec and Vitamix blenders are powered by a super powerful (well, super powerful for blenders) motor that can generate a few horsepower of energy, enough to totally liquify just about any kind of food product you can put in there. They're the only devices that can make truly, perfectly smooth mashed potatoes and soups, process kale all the way down until there's no chunks, and make silken smoothies without any effort. My Vitamix has truly changed the way I cook, and it was well worth the couple hundred dollar price tag.