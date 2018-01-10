Oof—we went from two straight months of good deals as far as the eye can see, to a barren time where good deals are few and far between. Don't expect the endless bounty of cheap Sonos speakers and Playstations through January, as retailers are all Black Friday and holiday deal-ed out. But we've still got a couple of nice sales that meet my extremely high standards, and I'm here to bring you them.
I don't have a Blendtec, I went with the fancy blender's main competitor, Vitamix. Yet, I can speak to extensive experience with a high-powered blender, because we use it almost every day. Blendtec and Vitamix blenders are powered by a super powerful (well, super powerful for blenders) motor that can generate a few horsepower of energy, enough to totally liquify just about any kind of food product you can put in there. They're the only devices that can make truly, perfectly smooth mashed potatoes and soups, process kale all the way down until there's no chunks, and make silken smoothies without any effort. My Vitamix has truly changed the way I cook, and it was well worth the couple hundred dollar price tag.
That's right, "couple hundred." These things are quite pricey, but Blendtec's standard model is down to a very reasonable $180 for the day. If you're looking to change your home cooking game forever, for the better, today is the day to start.
If you missed yesterday's protein powder Amazon Gold Box, you can still save on supplements such as pre-workout formulas, protein shakes, and all of the other various kinds of pills and potions that nutrition companies sell you. PLEASE NOTE: I'm extremely skeptical of just about every supplement that doesn't include protein or caffeine because 99% of supplements are total horseshit filled with chemicals that don't do anything, so Cool Stuff doesn't endorse the efficiacy of any of this stuff. That said, please buy it regardless because we get money if you do.
As someone who has done lots of desk work on lots of extremely shitty chairs, take it from me: You owe it to your spine to get yourself a decent office chair if you work sitting down for more than a couple hours a day. Thankfully, you can get one of a couple dozen fancy-looking office chairs at nice, big discounts today. I'd look for something that has good lumbar support, because that's where the crummy chairs get you. Right in the lumbar.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
