Thanks to cannabis legalization, we are experiencing a renaissance of indoor smoking. Some are picking up where they left off, others aren't changing habits so much as leaving their paraphernalia out in the open now.
Until recently, I was still using the resin-encrusted abalone shell I ashed my first spliffs into. Nostalgia may be part and parcel with a cannabis high, but an inch worth of build-up from hundreds of bowls past is not cute. We can still only really smoke in private residences, so whether hosting or at home, you're due for an upgrade.
Since it is no longer a dirty secret to smoke weed, give your favorite pastime the same curated respect you give to the photogenic plant corner in your house. What's more, this iridescent take on the classic crystal ashtray can double as a very cute dish for earrings or rings in between seshes.
There is a lot to be said for ashtrays with lids. Besides keeping ash and roaches contained, it'll also contain the smoky smell and provide instant discretion if someone less herbally-tolerant comes to visit. Again, what a great jewelry tray though.
Your friends will probably come over with a joint just to take pictures with this ashtray. The largest tray on this list, it can hold a ton of ash and butts without looking gross, and comes in light purple and a couple shades of red as well. Possible perk: Instagramability alone will get you smoked out for free.
This one's for the Victorian shorties out there. An ornate, vintage-inspired receptacle with a panel that flips over to become a tray for ash. The globe shape is especially nice for avoiding any ash blowing out onto the table and beyond. Then just flip the bit back into place, and you've got a lovely filigree paper weight.
Forget the basic crystal squares on the desks of Madison Avenue ad men: It's the women of the 1960s who knew how to smoke. They represent the last glamourous era of smoking, all silk gloves and lipstick marks. Live your Betty Draper fantasy with this retro-inspired number and really maximize the drama while enjoying your post-work spliff.
