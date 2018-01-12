Usually I use some random product shot from Amazon or wherever to headline these deals of the day posts, but today's lead deal comes with my own personal seal of approval.
Do you know how nice it is to have lids for your mixing bowls? As an avid home cook, I almost always have some kind of leftovers lying around and being able to store them in the dish they were served in just makes cleanup much easier. I got my set of these glass serving bowls (ranging from one to four quart sizes) at the beginning of last year, and I use them weekly as preparation, serving and storage dishes. They're 5$ off on Amazon today, and I can't recommend them enough.
Amazon's newish Echo Show takes the smarthome hub to the next level with a screen that functions as a kind of cross between a stationary tablet and a voice assistant, letting you tell Alexa to do all of the normal voice command things like control your smart plugs as well as summoning videos from Amazon Prime. If you have Prime, it's $50 cheaper, down to $180 for now.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments