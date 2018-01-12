Do you know how nice it is to have lids for your mixing bowls? As an avid home cook, I almost always have some kind of leftovers lying around and being able to store them in the dish they were served in just makes cleanup much easier. I got my set of these glass serving bowls (ranging from one to four quart sizes) at the beginning of last year, and I use them weekly as preparation, serving and storage dishes. They're 5$ off on Amazon today, and I can't recommend them enough.