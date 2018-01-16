Another one of their products that I love is their PowerLine+ lightning cable, which I have been using to charge my iPhone. It is like the normal lightning cable you get with any new phone, but with two key improvements. First, it is six feet long, meaning that you no longer have to reach down to wherever you wall socket is to plug your phone in (it also comes in three and ten foot lengths, also as a USB C for Android phones). Second, it comes double-braided in nylon, in your choice of red, grey, white or gold, making it nearly indestructable. It also comes with a small felt pouch that you can use to wrap excess cable up.