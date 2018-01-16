First off, I apologize for not posting any deals of the day yesterday. I've been battling the flu for the last week and I couldn't bring myself to write about sales while trying not to pass out on my couch. Luckily for you, you didn't miss anything special.
I'm back, and I finally seem to have overcome this year's hellish illness, and just in time because one of my favorite things from one of my favorite brands is on sale.
I'm a huge fan of Anker's upscale but reasonably-priced consumer electronics, and their nylon-braided lightning cables are no exception. They're pliable and tough, come with a lifetime warranty in case you do somehow manage to break one of them, which shouldn't happen because the connectors are laser-welded onto the cords.
You can get a 2-pack at a nice discount for today, so if you've got any precariously frayed cords lying around just waiting to burn your house down, replace them now while they're cheap.
Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo is one of the best in the biz, bringing cute, simple basics to cities that aren't Portland at ultra-affordable prices in their very stylish department stores. They've just launched a new line of ultra-light down coats and vests, both of which are $10 cheaper ($60 and $40, respectively) for the time being. If you're looking for something that'll get you through Portland's blustery early months without being too heavy, check them out.
As someone who lives in a one bedroom apartment and needs as much storage space as I can get, I'm a big fan of Command's stick-them-yourself adhesive wall hooks. You affix them to walls, doors, or any other flat surface of your choice with a little adhesive pad, and then hook whatever you want on them (I use them for coats, dishracks and my backpack). Better yet, they're easy to remove. You can cop a 6-pack for a very cheap $4.50 as an Amazon add-on for the time being, which is a much better price than you can get them at Target.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
