As someone who lives in a one bedroom apartment and needs as much storage space as I can get, I'm a big fan of Command's stick-them-yourself adhesive wall hooks. You affix them to walls, doors, or any other flat surface of your choice with a little adhesive pad, and then hook whatever you want on them (I use them for coats, dishracks and my backpack). Better yet, they're easy to remove. You can cop a 6-pack for a very cheap $4.50 as an Amazon add-on for the time being, which is a much better price than you can get them at Target.