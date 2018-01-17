I just fired up my new smart scale to test it out (review coming soon) and it told me that I was 10 pounds overweight, which is five pounds more overweight than I was since I last weighed myself. Maybe it's because I've been confined to the couch for the last week with the flu, maybe it's because weighing myself after a vigorous workout like I normally do takes five pounds off of the scales, but I was NOT happy with what my asshole scale had to say.