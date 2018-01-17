I just fired up my new smart scale to test it out (review coming soon) and it told me that I was 10 pounds overweight, which is five pounds more overweight than I was since I last weighed myself. Maybe it's because I've been confined to the couch for the last week with the flu, maybe it's because weighing myself after a vigorous workout like I normally do takes five pounds off of the scales, but I was NOT happy with what my asshole scale had to say.
So I have to start eating a little better, and one of the best ways of doing that is cooking at home.
I believe that Lodge's inexpensive cast iron pans are quietly one of the most ubiquitous tools in American home cooking. Their versatile as a frying, baking, brasing and roasting tool, they're easy to clean and maintain and they're made out of solid iron, so they can't really break. I use either my 10″ or 15″ pan (or both) almost every time I cook dinner, and I've been doing so for years.
If you don't have a cast iron pan and are looking to add an inexpensive, permanent tool to your kitchen repertoire, Lodge's 10″ pan is down to $13.
Pens, markers, White Out—oh my! Bic is taking 40% off of dozens of office supplies as part of an Amazon Gold Box sale, meaning that stationary is about as cheap as it can get. I'd get as many highlighters and red pens as you can get and keep a personal stash, because those are the first things to go.
We're big on Anker here at Cool Stuff, and we're an especially big fan of their PowerCore line of portable batteries. This new model from Anker, the PowerCore Speed 20000 PD, has a whopping 22.5 watt output, meaning it can charge your phone, laptop or whatever else faster than the stock-standard charger that came with whatever you have. You can get that plus a 30 Watt wall charger for an easy $80, which is $20 less than retail.
Don't get it twisted: David Chase's masterful dissection of late 20th century American life is the greatest television show of all time. I'm currently watching through The Sorpranos for the first time (I'm halfway through season 4) and it's aged into a masterful comedy about ennui and the minutae of family and work dynamics. This series bears infinite rewatching, so getting every episode, plus tons of bonus commentary and discussion for only $50 (it often retails around $150) is an extraordinary deal.
Comments