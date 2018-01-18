Our smart home writer Pete is a big fan of his smart lock, which not only lets him get in and out of his apartment without his keys, but lets him let other people in and out of his apartment to water his plants while he's out of town. If you've been having trouble with locking yourself out, or are an Airbnb host, a smart lock can save you a lot of trouble. You can see all of his thoughts on his smart lock here, which brings me to today's headline sale.