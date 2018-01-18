Our smart home writer Pete is a big fan of his smart lock, which not only lets him get in and out of his apartment without his keys, but lets him let other people in and out of his apartment to water his plants while he's out of town. If you've been having trouble with locking yourself out, or are an Airbnb host, a smart lock can save you a lot of trouble. You can see all of his thoughts on his smart lock here, which brings me to today's headline sale.
Through the end of the day (or while supplies last) you can take a lot of dollars—think $60 to $100—off of just under a dozen smart lock sets in different styles and finishes from Kwikset and Slage. These let you and people you approve in and out of your house or apartment without a key, and can be controlled with your smartphone from afar.
Did you forget to turn off your lights, or need to turn them on while you're out of town so potential burglars think you're still there? Smart gadget company TP-Link is taking $20 off their smart lights (down to $30), which, like smart locks, can be controlled from a distance via smartphone, or via voice assistant like Amazon Alexa. Unlike more complex smart home devices, TP-Link's lights don't require a hub to work, so you can just get one and start confusing your pets in minutes.
Amazon briefly took their suite of Echo products off sale after the holidays wrapped up, but many are back on healthy, but not world-breaking discounts. Prime members (you can sign up for a free trial for 30 days) can take $10 off the Echo Dot ($40), $20 off of the Echo ($80) and $50 on the swanky Echo Show ($170).
We're big fans of smart plugs and Amazon is currently hosting an incredible deal on two packs of Etekcity's offering that lets you control your appliances via smartphone. You can get two plugs for $27, down from $60, which is as cheap a way to get a smart home started as we can think.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments