As I've mentioned before, I hate being too hot. I hate the sinking feeling when I realize, halfway to work, that the hoodie or puffer I chose for the day is too heavy. I hate knowing that I'm going to have to endure a day of damp pits when the sun comes out just at the wrong time. Moreso, I hate having to try to navigate whether or not I'm going to be too hot when on a rainy day. A heavy jacket on a damp 50 degree day is misery.