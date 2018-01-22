I remember losing my shit over the original iPad when it dropped back in 2010 (that was 8 years ago, what the hell) and, after getting one myself, using it daily to take notes while I was in law school, and using it as a second screen for my laptop when writing assignments. It seemed like it changed the game, forever.
Now that we're a few years out from the new product hype, tablets have gone through kind of a reassessment. They're excellent as a backup computer, invaluable if you're a graphic artist, the best child-distraction tool money can buy, and great if you kind of need to stay on top of work stuff while you're on vacation. But they aren't the replacement for the laptop we all thought they would be, and if you're in certain industries, you can basically just use your smartphone instead of a tablet if you need to. BUT, if you're in the market…
If you're going to get a tablet, get it cheap. Amazon's best-reviewed Fire HD 8 tablet is $30 off as part of a Gold Box sale. As the name suggests, $50 gets you a 8″ 1080p touch screen with up to 12 hours of battery life, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM and Dolby Audio, so your kids can turn the volume up on whatever cartoon they're watching while you wait in line for something. This tablet is also Alexa-enabled, so you can use it to control your smart home. Yes, 16gb is a paltry amount of storage space, but you can upgrade it with up to 256gb of memory with a SSD card. Not bad for $50!
I know what you're thinking, and you're right: You're descended from the ancient royalty of whatever European country your ancestors came here from. BUT, there's only one way to prove that, and that's with a DNA test. This one from Vitagene is just under half off today, and purports to be able to tell you which kinds of food, exercise and vitamins are good for you. I don't know if that's real, but the Viking warriors from which you descended probably got more cardio in than you so it can't hurt to check!
Nike stuff doesn't often go on sale, so until the end of day tomorrow is the time to strike. You can take up to 50% off on hundreds of items on the Nike webstore, so stick to those New Year's resolutions and get yourself some more gymwear.
I'm currently playing around with Eufy's smart scale, which connect to your smart phone and sends you detailed body composition information to the Eufy Life app. As of last week, I'm 10 goddamn pounds overweight and my bodyfat percentage is shot to shit. Great.
Valentine's Day is…*check's computer clock* in three weeks, and if you're planning on giving your sweetie some sweets, you can get ahead of the game with a nice four pack of Dove chocolates for about $10 once you clip the coupon on Amazon.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
