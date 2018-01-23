Bakers: I've got excellent news. The very same baking trays that I personally own and use for my roasting and baking are on sale. Everyone else: There's only a small handful of decent sales on today, but they're good ones, so check them out.
Nordic Ware is based about 15 minutes west of where I grew up in Minneapolis, and has been cranking out extremely sturdy, US-made kitchen goods (they invented the Bundt Pan) for about 70 years. I upgraded my flimsy, crappy baking sheet to two incrediblely sturdy, commercial-sized baking trays from them at the end of 2016, and I haven't gone back since. I often roast veges on them at high (500f) temperatures, and I haven't had a single issue with warping over dozens of uses. Nordic Ware's pans are only $10 as an Amazon add-on item, down for their usual $13. If you're looking to round out your winter baking with some new pans that won't make that weird metal popping sound in the oven, these have my approval.
Anker: We love 'em. I haven't personally used their PowerDrive 4 car charger, which plugs into your cigarette lighter and can charge up to four devices (USB cords not included) simultaneously, meaning you never have to fight over the charger on a road trip ever again. Like all Anker products, this one comes with an 18 month warranty, and if the build quality is anything like the half-dozen Anker products I've used, it should last you for much longer than that. You can get one for a very reasonable $12 (down from $16) if you use the promo code ANKER312 at checkout.
That's a lotta ties! Here's a bunch of things you can do with them.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
