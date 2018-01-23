Nordic Ware is based about 15 minutes west of where I grew up in Minneapolis, and has been cranking out extremely sturdy, US-made kitchen goods (they invented the Bundt Pan) for about 70 years. I upgraded my flimsy, crappy baking sheet to two incrediblely sturdy, commercial-sized baking trays from them at the end of 2016, and I haven't gone back since. I often roast veges on them at high (500f) temperatures, and I haven't had a single issue with warping over dozens of uses. Nordic Ware's pans are only $10 as an Amazon add-on item, down for their usual $13. If you're looking to round out your winter baking with some new pans that won't make that weird metal popping sound in the oven, these have my approval.