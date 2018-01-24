This would all be rather pointless if the Storm Cobra 2.0 was a dud as far as performance is concerned, but the understated technicality of this jacket is worth the highest marks I can imagine giving it. First and foremost is the material, which is a coarse and heavy nylon that will feel familiar to anyone who's owned a Chrome bag. While its rigidity is a little uncomfortable at first, you'll immediately appreciate it when you're stuck in a downpour while biking through a gale of wind on any of Portland's bridges. Compared to the smooth and flimsy material of similar jackets from Columbia or Patagonia, this stuff feels downright indestructible. Paired with fully sealed seams and a generous hood that zips all the way up past my nose, I don't think I've ever been less concerned with getting wet while biking than when I was in this jacket.