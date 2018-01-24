I'm lucky/cursed enough to live in an old apartment building that is 85 degrees at all times of the year no matter what, which means my space heater days are behind me. But when I was living in dilapidated flats in Dunedin where the temperature would hover at about 38 degrees INSIDE during the winter, I knew the value of a good space heater. Through the end of the day, you can save between 20% and 30% on several models of space heater from Lasko at The Home Depot. They're as cheap as $25, which is a pretty good price to pay for not having that horrible cold nose and feet feeling at every hour of the day.