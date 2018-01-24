I lived in New Zealand for a long time, a country where insulation and central heating are rare luxuries reserved for wealthy American expats. It's a weird country that ostensibly looks semi-tropical in climate, but much of it has the same crappy temperate drizzliness of Portland. This means that its cold, a lot, and it gets really cold inside a lot of houses.
What I'm trying to say is that I know how crappy a cold bedroom can be, which leads me to today's headlining sale: Space heaters.
I'm lucky/cursed enough to live in an old apartment building that is 85 degrees at all times of the year no matter what, which means my space heater days are behind me. But when I was living in dilapidated flats in Dunedin where the temperature would hover at about 38 degrees INSIDE during the winter, I knew the value of a good space heater. Through the end of the day, you can save between 20% and 30% on several models of space heater from Lasko at The Home Depot. They're as cheap as $25, which is a pretty good price to pay for not having that horrible cold nose and feet feeling at every hour of the day.
Smells: They make a room nicer. Today, you can take 30% on smells like lavender, lemongrass and Fight It (orange, cloves and cinnamon) smell holders from aromatherapy brand Ellia, and really freshen up your spot.
If you're trying to save a couple bucks post-Xmas, one of the best ways to do so is to bring your own coffee and lunch to work. Through the end of the day, you can take 40% off gear from Tiger that's very good at doing just that, such as insulated mugs and rice cookers.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments