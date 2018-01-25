This week, I made a grated carrot salad for lunch, twice, using my absolute piece of shit box grater. It's a weird one with two sides and a collapsable hinge (to make it smaller for storage), but it's cheap, so as you use it, you constantly have to use one hand to keep it pried open so as to not have it collapse in on you and send your chunks of food everywhere. I manage to scrape my hands with it, i'd say, at least a third of the times I use it. This makes me very excited for today's sales.