This week, I made a grated carrot salad for lunch, twice, using my absolute piece of shit box grater. It's a weird one with two sides and a collapsable hinge (to make it smaller for storage), but it's cheap, so as you use it, you constantly have to use one hand to keep it pried open so as to not have it collapse in on you and send your chunks of food everywhere. I manage to scrape my hands with it, i'd say, at least a third of the times I use it. This makes me very excited for today's sales.
As an avid home cook, I'm very excited for today's discounts on a ton of kitchen tools from KitchenAid, and I will be buying that box grater with a little detachable storage container ($11 down from $20) with the quickness. If I were you, I'd skip the weird ultra-specialized items like the bagel slicers (just use a knife ffs), but items like these tool sets ($30) are excellent deals.
Smart Plugs: We like 'em. Anker, and their spinoff home goods brand Eufy: We like 'em. Both of them together with a 15% discount (clip the coupon on the page, discount applies at checkout)? We like that too.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
