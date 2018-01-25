I've got two lacrosse balls lying around my apartment for those times when I hurt myself or after a tough week of exercise when my shoulders feel like they've been stuffed with sawdust. They aren't miracle workers—if you've actually hurt yourself, go to the doctor, please!—but they do give you an approximation of that same "good burn" feeling following a massage. If your shoulder or back's been a-hurtin' following your new workout regime, I suggest copping a ball or two and seeing if it works for you.