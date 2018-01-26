It's a fashiony kinda Friday, so lets lead off with something we all want more of: Shoes. It's the shoulder season for the fashion industry, with Paris fashion week having just wrapped up and New York Fashion Week kicking off in early February. This means that everyone's trying to move last season's leftovers, and they're trying to do so for cheap. This is my kinda business!
Through the weekend, Nordstrom Rack is hosting a massive sale on hundreds of pairs of shoes from fancy brands like Oscar De La Renta, Giorgio Armani and Salvatore Ferragamo, taking up to 75% off of certain pairs. If you're in the market for a new pair of dress shoes, now is an excellent time to shop as shoes from these brands rarely come cheap. Get those Margielas while you can.
I've found that the Cool Stuff reader doesn't often bite on more expensive sets of kitchen things as much, but i'd be remiss to to alert you to this incredible deal. Retailing at over $400, this 12-piece stainless steel kitchen set from Cuisinart is down to a mere $130 for today. This set's three stainless steel fry pans and four sauce pans/pots will instantly revitalize your kitchen. Cuisinart makes good pans, and if I didn't already have most of this stuff I would pounce on this one with the quickness.
On a completely different note, my favorite video game of last year and all of its DLC is $10 cheaper than it normally is today. You can get the series-revitalizing, scary as fuck Resident Evil 7 and all of it's new content for PS4 and Xbox One for only $40. I actually just finished the Not A Hero DLC mission just last week and I can attest that it is very much worth playing, and that the white mold zombies are a huge pain in the ass. Please note: If you are not a fan of horror and do not like being scared, you are not going to enjoy this game.
That's it for today, folks. Have a great weekend!
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
