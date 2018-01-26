On a completely different note, my favorite video game of last year and all of its DLC is $10 cheaper than it normally is today. You can get the series-revitalizing, scary as fuck Resident Evil 7 and all of it's new content for PS4 and Xbox One for only $40. I actually just finished the Not A Hero DLC mission just last week and I can attest that it is very much worth playing, and that the white mold zombies are a huge pain in the ass. Please note: If you are not a fan of horror and do not like being scared, you are not going to enjoy this game.