Don't get me wrong. I love fashion, and feel very fortunate to have been able to turn my passion into a career. But I'll be honest: I don't have the patience to spend a lot of time planning outfits. Though I love fashion, I also love my comfort. Luckily, when it comes to clothes, winter can be a lazy girl's dream.
While the cooler temperatures and gray skies might leave you feeling uninspired with your wardrobe, adding a few key essentials and adopting a go-to outfit formula makes it easier than ever to look put together with little to no effort at all. From mid heel boots to oversized sweaters and cardigans, here's the lazy girl's ultimate winter wardrobe that I'll be wearing all season long.
The Coat: Great winter fashion starts with your coat. Regardless of what you wear underneath, a great coat has the ability to set the stage for a foolproof stylish outfit without even trying. Make a statement with a faux fur jacket like this emerald green find or a trendy Puffer Jacket like this one from Madden Girl, or keep it simple with a classic black peacoat you can wear from day to night.
The Boots: The second key ingredient to a chic no effort winter look are the shoes and Sorel boots are a must. Not only are they super stylish (like these, and OMG these!) but they're also functional which is a necessity during Portland's rainy sometimes snowy winters. They're also pretty affordable.
Skinny Jeans or Leggings: Skinny jeans and leggings are a lazy girl's gift from the fashion gods. Not only are they comfortable but they also help to accentuate your figure especially when you're wearing layers and layers of clothes. I can't get over how incredibly comfortable and soft Paige jeans are. These ultra skinny black jeans are hands down my go to pair of denim!
Oversized Sweaters: Chunky oversized sweaters and cardigans are a girl's best friend! They're comfortable, warm and look ultra stylish when paired with skinny jeans and boots or boyfriend jeans and sneakers. I also love a good cropped oversized sweater.
Accessories: Whether it's a rose gold watch and mid rings or a scarf and beanie, (or both!) accessories have the power to make the most casual outfit look put together. Invest in a few key accessories to instantly upgrade your look.
The Tote: Much like your accessories, your bag also has the ability to upgrade a casual outfit. A sleek and simple structured tote is the perfect addition to any lazy girl ensemble. I really love this black and camel tote from Armani Exchange, but if your looking for a little color you can also get it in burgundy or in red and navy.
