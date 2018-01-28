I received this Nuggy with an Alox shell from Nugtools ($46.95) , and was impressed how subtle the tool turned out to be once I held it. It features a roach clip, knife, paddle, pick, bowl scraper and mini-scoop, each of which comes with a short neck, allowing the whole assembly to fit in the palm of your hand. As someone with small hands, it's actually a lot easier cleaning out the bowl while hanging onto the heavy, compact oval than moving a slippery paper clip around and hoping it knocks a chunk of resin out. Because of the Nuggy's swiss-army style, I clean the tool before snapping it back into place, and my smoking area looks as clean as it did before I picked up this ashy habit.