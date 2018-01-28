I'm a flower child. I just wish it wasn't so messy.
Joints will never lose their cool/nostalgia factor. There's efficiency and smoothness to a bong hit, and I enjoy the slight burn before tasting the flower in all its earthy glory. I also live alone, and smoke solo frequently, meaning I need to roll a skinny Snoop joint or use glass in order to avoid wasting half of a crispy king-size.
But if you smoke with glass—whether a complicated dab rig or a classic handheld pipe—you need accoutrements. That's where things get sticky, and the Nuggy, a swiss-army knife for cannabis consumption, comes in handy.
Typically, I eschew cannabis accessories. I do not carry those little business card-shaped grinders in my purse. But smoking flower means resin and ash build-up in bowl pieces and stems, which leads to your ashtray resembling a tar pit surrounded by straightened-out paper clips. Add oil to your regimen, and many more accessories come into play.
Rather than requiring one to have a chest of tools for every sesh, the Nuggy is a surprisingly small, compact 6-in-1 tool with all the vitals for the average bong/dab rig.
I received this Nuggy with an Alox shell from Nugtools ($46.95) , and was impressed how subtle the tool turned out to be once I held it. It features a roach clip, knife, paddle, pick, bowl scraper and mini-scoop, each of which comes with a short neck, allowing the whole assembly to fit in the palm of your hand. As someone with small hands, it's actually a lot easier cleaning out the bowl while hanging onto the heavy, compact oval than moving a slippery paper clip around and hoping it knocks a chunk of resin out. Because of the Nuggy's swiss-army style, I clean the tool before snapping it back into place, and my smoking area looks as clean as it did before I picked up this ashy habit.
There's a simplified 4-piece Alox model for $42.95 which comes with the basics (Pick, Concentrate Scoop, Paddle, Dab Fork). If you're a basic flower girl like me, you'll really only use the pick. But say I do get into concentrates, the other tools will come in handy. This sturdy stainless-steel assembly will replace and outlast any makeshift tools you're using right now and in the next phase of your consumption habits. Even if I stick to flower long term, I am thrilled to cease my daily fumbling for a spare bobby pin to ruin with bong residue.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
