We put a first aid kit in the trunk of our car a couple months ago. We haven't had to use it yet, thankfully, but I'm very glad we made the responsible decision to do so. If you're planning on going on some weekend trips to the Coast or wherever to do some early season hiking, having an inexpensive kit with you if you sprain an ankle or suffer a fall (it is muddy as hell right now, after all) is a smart way to make a trip gone awry a little better. Doing so only costs you $11 today, and there's enough stuff in here to last for a couple of years at least. BR RESPONSIBLE FOR CHEAP TODAY!