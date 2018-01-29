As I've mentioned in recent weeks, I've been changing around my diet and exercise program to try to shed a couple of pounds in the New Year. Part of that is adjusting my eating and snacking schedule, and one thing I've done is incorporate healthy(ish) snack bars into my rotation on workout days so as not to gas out in the middle of a tough one. Thus, today's sale is for me.
Good, cheap snacks that aren't literally entirely sugar and processed carbs are hard to find, which makes today's sale on KIND bars very nice. Made mostly of fruits, nuts and flavorings bound together with a little bit of honey and oil, KIND bars are all 200 calories and have a tiny bit of protein, making them a nice, pretty tasty supplement for when it's 3pm and you're starving. Today, you can get 12 of them for less than a buck each on Amazon when you clip a coupon.
We put a first aid kit in the trunk of our car a couple months ago. We haven't had to use it yet, thankfully, but I'm very glad we made the responsible decision to do so. If you're planning on going on some weekend trips to the Coast or wherever to do some early season hiking, having an inexpensive kit with you if you sprain an ankle or suffer a fall (it is muddy as hell right now, after all) is a smart way to make a trip gone awry a little better. Doing so only costs you $11 today, and there's enough stuff in here to last for a couple of years at least. BR RESPONSIBLE FOR CHEAP TODAY!
I'm one of those poor souls who cursed to be concerned by things such as the relative merits of food storage containers, and this set from Rubbermaid is one of the best. In a stroke of inventive genius, Rubbermaid built lids that snap into the bottoms of their respective containers, meaning it's that much harder to lose them. As someone who has a small cupboard full of mismatched containers and lids, this is something that I find very, very interesting. This set is $4 cheaper than it normally is today, so if you're in bring-your-own-lunch-to-work hell like I am, check it out.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments