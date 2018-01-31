At $45 retail—Eufy sells the scale through Amazon and it often goes on sale—the BodySense is among the cheapest smart scales, with high end competitors from other healthtech leaders Fitbit and Garmin retailing well past $100. I've had only one issue with it, which is that the scale is very sensitive to how even the floor underneath it is. As you can see in the screenshot below, I measured my weight several times in a row on January 30, moving the scale around my apartment as I did so. On different surfaces, I was recorded at slightly different body weights. This isn't really a problem, as the fluctuations were small and the body weighs differently throughout the day, but it does mean that the BodySense isn't perfectly accuate. It also means that if you want the most accurate readings, you should do so in the same place every time.