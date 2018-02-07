Kosher salt is, in my unscientific estimation, close to universally used in professional kitchens, and it is done so because it is the best kind of salt. There are a couple of reasons why. First, and most importantly, is that it tastes the best. Iodine is noticably bitter, and kosher salt is not: it tastes like salt, because there is one ingredient in it. If you're like me and you're used to kosher salt, salting your food with table salt makes it taste noticeably weird.