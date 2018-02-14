But what is most important is that it is truly almost completely flavorless. TGS' powder disappears into any smoothie or shake without issue, only contributing a gently "creamy" texture when combined with any flavoring (fruit, cocoa powder, etc) in a liquid. The only time any flavor comes through is when mixed with water, and then it tastes mostly like skim milk. Is it fine dining? No, but it does taste like almost nothing, which is scores better than just about every competitor at its price point.