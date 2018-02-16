One great feature of the compact design is that you can use this device across a room without buying expensive new headphone cables. I'm currently running a pair of HiFi Man HE400i headphones, and if I wanted to get a high-quality three-meter cable so that I could listen from the couch in my office I'd be looking at $200. But with the iDSD, I can simply invest in a longer USB 3.0 cable. For $7.50, I can get a cable that takes the digital signal from my laptop all the way across the room where it goes undiminished through the DAC and into the crystalline cables that feed my headphones.