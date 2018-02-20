The foundation of the Reliance Jacket is a three-layer waterproof, breathable fabric. The seams are fully taped and the zippers are also waterproof. Unlike the plasticky Gore-Tex 1.0 jackets of yore, the fabric has a light stretch that offers a nice clean cut but also a wide range of of motion. It's lined with a soft, warm brushed tricot backer that will keep you warm enough to walk the dog without a third layer. And if you're hiking up a mountain, it has pit zips to allow venting. Those pit zips are well placed and not noticeable until you need them.