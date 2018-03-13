I'm all for a smart backpack for day-to-day use. It can fit everything an "all or nothing" bag lady like me wants with her, switch to an overnight bag on a dime, but these donut-sized fashion backpacks of late do not cut it. Though I don't exactly intend to hike through Nepal in the next year or two, I could never buy a backpack without equal parts function and form. Unfortunately, that meant any day backpack use included my ancient bag from college days, long since reeking of bong water as a renovated carrying case. My shoulders and Lyft drivers are ready for an upgrade.

It was at the Powell's in the airport that I found myself perusing Herschel Supply Co.'s aesthetically-pleasing collections of modern dopp kits and laptop cases. Amidst the fine canvas bags I spotted a very reasonably priced collapsible backpack, the Packable Daypack. I never stopped using it when I returned from my trip.