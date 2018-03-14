We lost an hour, got teased with consecutive days over 60 degrees; spring is more or less here and everyone is ready to start removing layers. Just feeling the sock-less liberty of air on my ankles last weekend was enough to start looking forward to rafting trips in three months time.
Satisfy your renewed itch for adventure. Start looking at maps of the Portland wilderness and beyond, and stock up on deals like these before camping season prices return as well.
I'm a child of the Umpqua Valley, where floating down the river was a daily past time done with minor preparation. That hinged on the fact that someone always brought one of these to protect our sunflower seeds, disposable cameras, and cannabis accoutrements. This $11 3-pack includes a 5L bag with a strap to wear while hiking or kayaking, and two smaller pouches for items like a phone and vape pens.
The solar panel is IP65 waterproof for you to mount on an outside wall or tree branches during any type of weather. It'll take about four-eight hours to charge, but once fully revved, it can last for six hours as anything from lighting around the camp kitchen, powering an air pump, or charging cell phones. Take advantage of this Lightning Deal until later today for just $16.93.
These thinsulate, polyfill-lined CAMYOD gloves have a nylon shell with leather grips. Depending on how big your hands are, a small pair of these gloves is only $5 today.
This versatile lantern can be a power bank to charge your phone, or a super bright lithium-battery lantern. There are different settings to flash or pulse if you want visibility when lost, and it collapses into a 5 in size to pack in your backpack or glove compartment. Usually $60, you can get this for $25 until 4pm today.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
