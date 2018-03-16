Age diversity was also present on the runway, with Wavy Boy Clothing incorporating an eleven-year old boy, and Adorn's fabulous model with grey-hair.

The few logistical hiccups did not affect the caliber of the production. From the impressive location, to the cohesiveness of each collection on the runway, to the massive turn out, BLOOM RUNWAY certainly made a name for itself, and I, like many others who crave more diversity in the Portland fashion scene, are excited to see more.