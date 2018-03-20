This is the closest thing to foundation without actually having to cover your whole face. I keep one of these opaque formulas around for days when the undereye bags are real, or I've got an angry, red pimple to deal with. The thicker consistency has moisturizing ingredients that soothe the irritated areas around breakouts and can help them heal faster. Many grab a couple of the twenty-two shades to have this secret weapon at the ready every season.