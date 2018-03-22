The Wondermint + Charcoal version isn't totally black, but spitting mouthfuls of grey-colored toothpaste does take a little getting used to. Flavor wise, you won't get the same minty blast as typical toothpastes. It's a subtle, slightly mint paste flavor. But the slight exfoliation happening with the charcoal is much gentler than some of the major brands' whitening formulas, which can feel like pure Boroxo powdered hand soap. Despite my mouth turning concrete-colored while brushing, my teeth are cleaner than they typically feel, more plaque-free than usual after one brushing session without flossing.

As far as whitening power, I've seen a slight brightening effect when I'm good about brushing my teeth after drinking coffee or red wine. After a few weeks of using it, overall my teeth certainly don't look worse, and they definitely feel cleaner at the end of the day. I like getting that gentle exfoliation to at least maintain whatever pearliness my teeth retain, and this is a pain-free, $10 way to try and lighten things up without going to a professional or melting your enamel with chemical whitestrips.