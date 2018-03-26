On March 26, 1987, Nike released the original Air Max 1. Today, the last week of March marks a highly-anticipated launch period for the latest evolutions of the classic design. Here are some of the newest releases and where to find past favorites.
Yes, the 80s-inspired release by Sean Wotherspoon is already sold out, but this new Vapormax isn't. $190 on Nike SNKRS. The newest incarnation has the biggest heel bags yet.
When Nike first debuted the Air Max 180, named for 180 degrees of visible air cushioning on the outsole, it was the first time Nike Air would literally hit the streets with each step. With a pop of color on the retro shape, these white sneakers won't get boring. $130 at Nike now.
A highly-breathable, seamless shoe built for speed, comfort and style. With the sleeve-like construction, there's no tongue to get in the way. Just lace up and go. Today it's 25% off, only $75 on Zappos.
On this take, the design lines, tongue logo, and exaggerated tongue top are a nod to the original Air Max 180 of 1991, plus another 90 degrees of air cushion. The upper is made with open-weave mesh and asymmetrical lacing that follows the contours of your foot. $150 at Nordstroms and Footlocker.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments