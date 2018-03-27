Whether you're looking for a little something to go in the Easter basket or stocking up on adventure supplies for road trips this summer, there are some crazy deals today on stuff your kids love.
This pack includes forty little Lego people, two watches, two adorable telephones, two ice cream cones and a backpack. The little hair pieces and hats are interchangeable so your kids can use them with other Legos. Usually $35, you can snag this lightning deal for $17.24 for the next few hours.
Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs and colored with soy inks, the toys are all free of PVC, BPA, or phthalates. You can get this submarine for $6.05 today (down from $15), a ferry for the bathtub (with two cars!) for $12.45, or this super cute dump truck for $9.99 (usually $27.99).
With about a two mile range and twenty-two channels, these press-to-talk walkie talkies are arguably more than your little ones need to giggle across the house. They're built to handle being dropped and banged around a bit. Enjoy 25% off at just $22.49 today. (3 AAA batteries per unit not included).
If you're child isn't ready for the Razor life just yet, this is a sturdy, safe way to get them comfortable on wheels. The metal and nylon-composite bike is a lightweight 4.5 pounds, and discounted to just $26.95 + $8.95 shipping for the next few hours.
Is it time for someone's first grown-up sleeping bag? A customer favorite on Amazon, this full-size, mummy-style bag will keep you warm any time of year camping around the NW. For the next few hours, you can get it for $22.99.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
