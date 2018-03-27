Whether you're looking for a little something to go in the Easter basket or stocking up on adventure supplies for road trips this summer, there are some crazy deals today on stuff your kids love.

Definitely mostly white faces. But the few faces of color get their choice of all the sweet hair and clothing options. (Amazon)
Set of 47 LEGO People & Accessories

This pack includes forty little Lego people, two watches, two adorable telephones, two ice cream cones and a backpack. The little hair pieces and hats are interchangeable so your kids can use them with other Legos. Usually $35, you can snag this lightning deal for $17.24 for the next few hours.

These popular toys are all made from recycled jugs and are Phthalate/BPA free. (Amazon)
Major Sale on Green Toys

Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs and colored with soy inks, the toys are all free of PVC, BPA, or phthalates. You can get this submarine for $6.05 today (down from $15), a ferry for the bathtub (with two cars!) for $12.45, or this super cute dump truck for $9.99 (usually $27.99).

Use them room-to-room or car-to-car when road tripping with cousins. (Amazon)
Kid's Walkie Talkies

With about a two mile range and twenty-two channels, these press-to-talk walkie talkies are arguably more than your little ones need to giggle across the house. They're built to handle being dropped and banged around a bit. Enjoy 25% off at just $22.49 today. (3 AAA batteries per unit not included).

Almost ready2shred. (Amazon)
Den Haven Scooter

If you're child isn't ready for the Razor life just yet, this is a sturdy, safe way to get them comfortable on wheels. The metal and nylon-composite bike is a lightweight 4.5 pounds, and discounted to just $26.95 + $8.95 shipping for the next few hours.

Usually $40, get this standby almost half price until this afternoon. (Amazon)
Becozier Sleeping Bag With Waterproof Polyester Shell

Is it time for someone's first grown-up sleeping bag? A customer favorite on Amazon, this full-size, mummy-style bag will keep you warm any time of year camping around the NW. For the next few hours, you can get it for $22.99.

