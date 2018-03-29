Maybe it's been too long since I visited the shelves of glass cleaners at a glass shop, but the reusable, non-toxic ResÖlution gel is a game-changer. The resealable bag of liquid cleaner has a Ziploc top to drop in a small glass pipe, downstem, or bowl, reseal, and shake the shit out of it. You can let it sit for five-thirty minutes, depending on the last time you cleaned your piece, and remove your piece from the bag. Finish with rinsing it well with warm water. The solution in the bag may look a little dirtier, but you can repeat those steps with the same bag of liquid several times. It saves you money on alcohol and salt, and saves your plumbing from routine dumps of gunky resin down the drains.