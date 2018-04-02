Though we won't trust clear skies for another couple months, it is safe to say that winter's chill is fading into a rarer occurrence. Avoid getting caught sweater-ed and stifled as things start to warm up with these fresh everyday tees and deals on summery sportswear.
You know I think Everlane makes the perfect t-shirt. The slim-fit, 100% combed cotton tee is made in the USA and gets softer with time. I have regularly worn one of their black tees for a few years now and the fit is the same, as is the color. It now comes in over a dozen colors, including two hues of pink (one is peachier and the other a dusty rose).
These waterproof golf shoes provide traction that doesn't track dirt. There's a full-length foam midsole for support, the waterproofing legit features a 1-year warranty. Also comes in black, navy, and off-white. Usually $100, get it today at Nike for $74.97.
This $200 jacket is available for $99 today, and nearly every size in the other blue color is already sold out. With patented Omni-Wick waterproof nylon, this jacket will keep you dry when it showers, and the featherweight construction folds into a tiny wad that'll fit in any backpack or briefcase.
Made with premium French linen the fabric has a soft, airy texture, while a slender cut keeps it just structured enough. Regularly $30, take your pick of the fourteen different colors today for just $19.
Made with quick-dry, moisture-wicking, closed-hole mesh, the loose fit is comfortable with an 8″ inseam. Simple drawcord for closure. Model is 6'2″ and wearing a size Medium. This customer favorite is fine to toss in the washing machine and hang-dry.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
