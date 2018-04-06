A monthly subscription service of the fragrance variety, this $14.95/month program sends you a large .27 oz sample of a fragrance from your customized list of picks. To give you a sense of scale, the usual tiny spray samples that come with your Sephora purchases hold .04 oz. I wasn't even through a quarter of my Malin + Goetz Bergamot sample before I got the next month's delivery of Issey Florale by Issey Miyake. I had to put my subscription on hold for a few months, which cost me no extra charge and I can restart it anytime, with my customized list of fragrances still in place.

The first sample you receive comes in a reusable case that holds the sleek glass bottle in place. When it runs out, you simply slide out one bottle and replace it with the next. After spending $30 over a two month period, I easily had the next 6-12 months of daily fragrance covered. Not to mention the value of sampling luxury brands like Issey Miyake, Tom Ford, Narciso Rodriguez for the same price of cult classics from Tocca and Burberry.