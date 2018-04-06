If you're refreshing your home this spring and noticed a few vitals missing, today is a good day to save while stocking up on things you need (and a few pretty things you want).
These whisks are made of 100% FDA food-grade nonstick silicone covered wire that is BPA- and phthalates-free. The heat-resistant silicone coatings won’t discolor, warp, crack, melt or rust over time. Comes in three sizes: 12 inch, 10 inch and 8 inch, the whole set is $8.49 today.
With two suction cups on the back, this subtle makeup mirror can be useful on any hard surface. A magnifying mirror like this comes in handy when tweezing, shaving, putting in contacts, and precise makeup application. Attach this to your actual window for the best ring light that Mother Nature can provide. $5.16 today.
Contains 30 Japanese sewing needles of various sizes, sixteen spools of thread, and two threaders for those who need a little help getting it through the eye of the needle. Also comes with a small pair of stainless steel scissors, various pins, safety pins, spare buttons and a measuring tape, in a case that zippers closed for easy travel.
Usually $12 for this 4-pack, get it today for just $5. Cords are compatible with the 8/8 Plus, 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6, 5, iPad Air, Mini, 4th Gen, and iPod Touch 5th Gen.
Keep cozy after dark or just dress up your hand-me-down couch a bit with this lightweight blanket for $8.61. Made out of washing machine-friendly polyester microfiber.
Do you need this? No. Would it look really cool in that one corner? Yes. At least this interior design impulse with only cost $5.66.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
