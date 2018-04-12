Two blocks from Flavel House and Oregon Film Museum, and walking distance to everything. The guest suite has a comfy queen murphy bed, private bath and private entrance. A converted theater room, enjoy the massive big screen TV when you're done being outdoorsy.
The Lilac Loft $65/night
This self-contained loft has a private deck and entrance, full bathroom with large tub, and a hotel-style kitchenette on Astoria's sunny south slope. If all that light is too much, partake in the available blackout shades.
Cottage on the Bay for $45/night
Up to 5 guests can stay at this darling spot of Highway 202, where you can set up a comfortable home base for thorough coastal adventures. With amenities like wifi, laundry, record player, full kitchen and barbecue, you may never want to leave the private acreage.
Avonlea Room $80/night
Located within the Green Gables house, first built in 1915 by Finnish immigrants. Every room in the preciously-restored home has it's own luxurious, old-world vibe.
Corner Room of the Historic Fisher House $80/night
This National Register Landmark is perched one block above the downtown district. Since 1883, this Italianate home has functioned as one of Astoria's architectural gems nestled on the quiet corner of 12th and Grand. Guests have access to the lower main level, kitchen, and garden of the mansion. The basement, attic and family bedrooms upstairs are private.
A Room at the Starry Night Inn $79/night
Unlike any Inn you've visited before, every room of this renovated Victorian is curated for a unique experience. In Room 3, for example, the books on the bookshelf are hand selected, and it has a yoga/meditation space and a private bath with a clawfoot tub. All guests will have access to their room, a private bathroom and access to the sauna in the garage.
