Forecasts of mid-60s weather next weekend mean everyone will be outside. If you're planning hikes, backpacking or just pitching tents, be ready to answer the call of nature with these handy tools that are easy to pack and on sale today.
This 2 person hammock can support a maximum capacity of 400 lbs and comfy enough to sleep in. Includes ropes and carabiners for easy set-up. Usually $62, these are on sale for a limited time for just $11.56.
Super lightweight and able to fold up into a packable size, the towel weighs less than 6 oz. Good for bringing on a trip or as a fast-absorbing gym towel. This color blue on sale in the 24 in x 48 in size today for $7.99.
A hammock-style, quilted cover that protects your seats and your animals when in cars. Adjust the ends to lay flat or bring them up to contain them from jumping out when doors are opened.
Contained in a metal case, this liquid-filled compass features an adjustable luminous marching line, thumb hold and magnifying viewer, sighting hairline. Nearly half off, this super compass is only $15.80 for the next few hours.
Great for being able to get the good night's sleep you need on a backpacking trip, this lightweight pad folds up into nothing. Once unrolled, the foam expands for a cushy 1.5″ of mattress. Only $20.78 for the next four hours.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
