You're never too old to have fun. Similarly, great toys never stop being fun. Starting with the those that anyone might collect, we're going to Benjamin Button down the line with toys for grade-schoolers and accessory kits to refresh toys your kids already have, and finishing with bath-friendly playthings that can be safely gnawed upon.
Stranger Things FunKo POP Doll
The ultimate toy (or desk accessory) for fans of the Netflix series, get your favorite embattled protagonist, Will Byers, in the big-headed, four-inch, collectible version. Usually $10.99, you can gift the gift of Will for $8.77 today.
See it now
LEGO Module – Poolside Holiday
Give your kids a taste of the privileged upbringing they may or may not end up experiencing with this LEGO brand kit of a dream teen poolhouse scene. The little building has a rooftop terrace, barbecue, fountain, swimming pool and a ping pong table. You can mix and match to convert it into a skate park. Includes a teenage boy and girl LEGO person.
Let's be honest-–we're here for the outfits. It's the only thing that distinguishes this problematic toy from any other doll. They just don't make shoes like this for American Girl dolls. This $5.99 set of party dresses and Carrie Bradshaw-approved heels might even be cute enough to bring that one Barbie your child shaved and discarded back into good graces.
See it now
GamieUSA IQ Challenge Educational Toys for 5 Year Olds
Develop your child's curiosity and confidence with these kinetic puzzles. The set comes with a comprehensive instructions guide that will be sent to your email with step-by-step instructions, clear pictures, and straightforward language if they get stuck.
Green Toys Ferry Boat Bathtub Toy
Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs and colored with soy inks, the toys are all free of PVC, BPA, or phthalates. You can get this green recycling truck for $14.83 today (down from $27.99).
See it now
Munchkin Bath Bobbers
Industrial trucks a bit too aggressive for your youngest? Get a pair of these smooth, lightweight bath toys for $5.99. Includes a phthalate and BPA-free polar bear and a penguin bob, and is recommended for babies at least 6 months old.
See it now
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments