I'll be honest, I'm cheap. I don't pay for cable. I split a Netflix account with my sister, and may or not still use an ex's HBO GO login. For the past couple years, I've been using an HDMI cable to connect my laptop to my TV in order to watch something. That wouldn't be an inconvenience if it weren't for the fact I conduct 90% of my work from my singular laptop, at home.
To give you a visual, my typical "desk" is being seated on a cushion on the floor, with my computer on a chair next to the TV so the HDMI cord can reach. It doesn't matter if I'm casually online shopping or writing intensely for a couple hour straight, my back aches and my posture is deteriorating. As a freelance writer who prefers to work with a familiar dramatic series playing in the background, I knew it was worth looking into a more realistic way to watch something from my computer from anywhere. Although I have a fairly new Macbook, I assumed that my hand-me-down JVC set wouldn't be compatible with a smart TV situation, or that an upgrade like that would be more expensive than caving and paying for monthly cable. I just wanted to keep doing what I was doing, watching what I wanted through my computer, and be able to work at the same time without sitting within two feet of the TV screen.
Then someone mentioned Chromecast, and I can't imagine paying for cable ever again.
I am obviously not very tech-savvy. Anyone may have gathered from my previous desk setup that I live an accidentally and unnecessary analog lifestyle at times, mainly because I assume I need new and fancy equipment to enjoy the world of new and fancy apps. You also may have gathered that both wireless equipment and the jargon to describe it are realms still beyond my grasp of comprehension. But let me be clear: Chromecast is extremely easy to use, takes but a minute to plug into the HDMI port on your TV, connect to WiFi, and it's ready to remotely "cast" from your computer to the TV screen. Or your phone, or any one else's in the room. It's the smartest $30 I've spent on my home office.
The small device that plugs into the TV resembles a lightweight keychain. Once it's plugged in and oriented on your WiFi, you'll see a new icon in the upper right hand corner of the Chrome browser. You can click that to display whatever browser tab, or you'll see the Chromecast icon within the Netflix or HBO Go app when you play a show. Connecting through that sites streaming app directly will allow for smoother operation overall, like autoplaying the next episode when you're binging.
While the first round of Chromecasts had short range and tended to lag, this 2nd generation is glitch-free after three weeks of heavy daily use. I'm able to set up a real desk anwhere in my apartment, work on whatever I like from my computer, and maintain control of what's displayed on the TV screen from my Chrome browser.
Chromecast works with Android, iPhones, iPads, Windows, and Macs. If you too are still bound by tight finances and the subsequent cords therein, Chromecast is the most affordable, useful update you can make in your home office/entertainment area.
