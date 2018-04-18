To give you a visual, my typical "desk" is being seated on a cushion on the floor, with my computer on a chair next to the TV so the HDMI cord can reach. It doesn't matter if I'm casually online shopping or writing intensely for a couple hour straight, my back aches and my posture is deteriorating. As a freelance writer who prefers to work with a familiar dramatic series playing in the background, I knew it was worth looking into a more realistic way to watch something from my computer from anywhere. Although I have a fairly new Macbook, I assumed that my hand-me-down JVC set wouldn't be compatible with a smart TV situation, or that an upgrade like that would be more expensive than caving and paying for monthly cable. I just wanted to keep doing what I was doing, watching what I wanted through my computer, and be able to work at the same time without sitting within two feet of the TV screen.