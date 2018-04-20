Today, we celebrate Mother Nature on all fronts.
Both Earth Day and 4/20, we should be conscious of the rest of the forest as we enjoy one of our favorite plants this afternoon. Here are six items that can replace wasteful habits and keep quality nature time a bit more natural.
Lined with a flame-proof material, this tiny pocket pouch is the perfect ashtray for joints on the go. Simply place the butt inside, button down and pinch. The pouch immediately puts it out, doesn't heat up or melt. Get a pack of three for $7.
This reusable cleaning formula doesn't contain any alcohol or abrasives and has a pleasant, slight scent of laundry detergent. Simply drop your pipe, bowl piece, or down stem in the bag, seal up, and shake like hell. Remove, rinse clean, and voila. Even if it's too gross to reuse the solution that I dump into my bong to clean it, it's less of a threat to dump this gel down your plumbing than other options.
When lighting the end of a hemp string that's been coated with beeswax, it becomes a very slow, steadily burning flame that is perfect for passing around with a pipe or a joint that keeps going out. Save on lighters, matches, and overall fire hazards with this environmentally-friendly way to extend a flame.
When you run out of dispensary-branded lighters lying around, invest in this value pack of Clippers for $7.49 that can be refilled with butane for many smoke sessions to come. These are the sweet lighters with a removable flint for a last-resort poker when packing a join or the bowl gets clogged.
Bring the ashtray to you with this bendable, flexible standing setup. The cover flips to conceal ash and odor, and the top part can come off for removing the ash buildup inside. When not in use, it'll be a conversation-starting interior decoration. $29.99.
Air and light are two elements that will age and deteriorate the quality of your flower within hours. Pop your stuff in this jar when you get home from the dispensary, and bring your plastic containers back to the shop. The BPA-free lid and UV glass protects your goods when in full sunlight, or when you need to bring it to go and don't want to stink up an Uber. This 250ml size, which will hold about a half ounce of flower, depending on the buds, is $18.95 on Amazon. This $10 option is good for keeping closer to an eighth or a quarter at a time.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
