Air and light are two elements that will age and deteriorate the quality of your flower within hours. Pop your stuff in this jar when you get home from the dispensary, and bring your plastic containers back to the shop. The BPA-free lid and UV glass protects your goods when in full sunlight, or when you need to bring it to go and don't want to stink up an Uber. This 250ml size, which will hold about a half ounce of flower, depending on the buds, is $18.95 on Amazon. This $10 option is good for keeping closer to an eighth or a quarter at a time.