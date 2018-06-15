I made a pledge to not look at my phone before I get dressed for the day. Finally, I got relief from the always-updating feed of news coming out across the internet. Every morning I wake up and shower to a completely digestible NPR newscast on 91.5. The news is urgent, but feels actionable. Hearing the latest news, instead of reading it on your social media feed, keeps you focused on what's at stake, instead of spinning off into an argument with the cousin who posted a rage-inducing Facebook status. And if the morning has me beat, I'll turn the dial to 89.9 for a relaxing hour of classical music to remind me that the sun is still shining.