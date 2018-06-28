Again, even if you aren't a camper, you should consider a hammock. Nodding off for an afternoon nap in a hammock is my favorite activity. This portable double-wide hammock (10' long by 6' 6" wide) also allows you to cuddle up with your boo, and can double as a picnic blanket if you're not trying to hang around. Comes with everything you need: strong carabiners, rope, and 10' tree straps. And at $16, the price can't be beat.