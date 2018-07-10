The mystical South American wood (it's translation in english is "holy wood") is the perfect way to cleanse a room. I've completely given up on candles, Febreze, and other nonsense air fresheners and leaned into this natural and sustainable alternative. Beyond its benefits as an air cleanser, it's also historically been used as a natural aromatherapy cure for common colds, stress, asthma, headaches, anxiety, depression and more. I can't recommend it enough. Take this inside tip: Buy online, and in bulk. New Age stores tie a piece of twine around three sticks and mark it up well above its actual cost (same goes for sage). At $16 for 4oz, this set can't be beat.