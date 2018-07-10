It's two weeks until Mercury is in retrograde (July 26 to August 19).
To prepare for this signal-jamming, mixed-up bummerfest I've put together some of my favorite tools for healing, meditation, and balancing my energies. Whether you're a well-worn traveler of the New Age, or just went to your first yoga class, there's something on this list for you.
The mystical South American wood (it's translation in english is "holy wood") is the perfect way to cleanse a room. I've completely given up on candles, Febreze, and other nonsense air fresheners and leaned into this natural and sustainable alternative. Beyond its benefits as an air cleanser, it's also historically been used as a natural aromatherapy cure for common colds, stress, asthma, headaches, anxiety, depression and more. I can't recommend it enough. Take this inside tip: Buy online, and in bulk. New Age stores tie a piece of twine around three sticks and mark it up well above its actual cost (same goes for sage). At $16 for 4oz, this set can't be beat.
I've heard from more than a few friends that this is the definitive guide to sexual astrology. It's character profiles are profound, and resonant. It is a sign-by-sign guide of personalities that you are compatible with, who's the most likely to be your best romantic match, and how to find your maximum personal pleasure. It's more than just a horoscope, and it's worth far more than the $7 list price. You won't regret buying one for you, and one for a friend.
With the number of radio, WiFi and other invisible waves flying through the air, it's no surprise we're constantly out of balance. Even if you don't believe in the cleansing properties of negative ions, a Himalayan salt rock is still good to have in the house. The salt attracts the water vapors in the air and filter out common pollutants like dust, pollen, pet dander, and more. It also emits a warm, comforting glow when lit. This setup from Levoit is just about perfect, and you can't beat that price.
My favorite part of any yoga class is the singing bowl. Then I realized that I could just buy one. If you have ever thought about finding your way to meditation, or at least a good bite of introspection, a Tibetan singing bowl is an object you can swear by. They create a resonant and calming tone, and can instantly shift the mood of a room. This is a good quality set that comes with its own mallet and pillow. Check out the product page reviews if you want to hear it in action.
On a trip to a New Age store long ago, I was convinced to buy a small stone of black tourmaline and put it over my door frame to cleanse the bad juju of a particularly awful roommate. It was billed as "a psychic shield deflecting and dispelling negative energies, entities and destructive forces." Six weeks after I put the stone over the door, he was gone. Now, the skeptics among us rightfully assert that correlation ≠ causation, but the results were convincing. I've continued to claim a black tourmaline stone as a sort of secular mezuzah. Highly recommend. And at $10, this set is a good start.
Any healers or practitioners want to clue me in on the New Age accessories they swear by? I'm all ears. Sound off in the comments.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments