Don't be surprised to see Amazon promote their own products again this year. Last year, the Echo Dot was the #1 best seller on Prime Day. The voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, read the news and more is one of the most basic and affordable Amazon-branded items. I picked one up, and to be honest, it's mediocre. Sure, it's cool to have a robot respond to your voice. But it was never impressive enough to force me to change my music and news habits. That said, nobody knows what Amazon item they're going to push from Prime Day this year, but the smart money is on the Dot's more advanced sibling, the Echo Show.