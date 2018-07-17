We're in the final hours of Prime Day, the once a year discount extravaganza from Amazon. It's time to act before the sales end at midnight tonight. I've already written up an overview of the discounts, and a special outdoors edition of Prime Day deals. Now let's talk about the random deals that caught my eye. (These are just a handful of the thousands of discounts that are running today. As always, the Amazon Prime Day homepage is where you want to go if you've got time to browse.)
This 50" television is packed with all the goodies you might want in a new TV, and at an incredible price. The ultra-HD 4K resolution with a rich color spectrum is nothing short of stellar. Plus, with the Fire TV tool built-in, you can use thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. If you're in the market to upgrade your TV set, you don't want to miss this deal.
This Oral-B electric toothbrush is quick becoming one of the top sellers on Prime Day. If you're like me and your last trip to the dentist was a nightmare blend of picking sounds and dentist admonitions, it might be time to invest in an electric toothbrush. This model is a standard and sturdy bet. But if this model isn't for you, Prime Day features up to 30% off other oral care and shaving staples from Oral-B, Braun and more.
Celebrate cookout season by treating yourself to some choice BBQ accessories. This wireless thermometer set from ThermoPro is a great way to make sure that your burgers and 'dogs are cooked, without having to run over to the grill every two minutes. Throw your meats on the grill, insert the thermometers and kick back and wait for the perfect temperature. It's durable, accurate and hassle-free.
Coleman's running huge discounts for Prime Day. (See all of the Coleman products that are more than 20% off here.) This grill is a perfect alternative to a large home BBQ setup. It's easy to take camping or to the beach because of its small form factor and wheel setup. But don't be fooled: It can still kick up some serious heat – up to 22,000 BTU's.
It's super rare to see Bose products discounted so steeply, so that's why this set is making the list. Bose is pretty much the gold standard in mass market audio, and for good reason. This set provides a deep and lush range of audio capabilities, for everything from music to podcasts. Plus, the noise cancelling capabilities really allows you to disappear into your own world.
This is vital to have around the house during warm months. Mosquitos are back, and nothing can ruin a good backyard party like a swarm of bloodthirsty pests. These Zap It rackets are rechargeable, so you won't have to keep shelling out dough on citronella. One swipe of the racket and a mosquito (or any other airborne menace) is toast. Plus, it's kind of fun. The racket makes a satisfying zap when you connect with your target.
