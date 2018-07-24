I used to pack my iPhone charger in my bag before I left for work every day. Frequently, I would forget it at home and my battery would die during the day, or vice versa. I bought a cheap extra charger to keep wherever I wanted and haven't looked back. Now I keep one at work, and at home, and I don't stress that my iPhone is going to run out halfway through the day. Also, nothing says luxury like having a phone charger in both your living room and your bedroom. Pick up a few extra chargers to strategically place around where you spend your day and your phone will never die from lack of battery again.