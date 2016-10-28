Now, of course, a lot of people are going to the U of O because of Animal House. It actually just became acceptable in the last five years: What happened was kids would get together at the games. And, when there was a touchdown, the kids would start singing "It Makes Me Wanna Shout," and then other guys going to the games would start singing with them. Before you know it, there was this wave of all these people singing "Shout" from Animal House. So, the U of O decided they needed to get on that bus, and they contacted Otis.