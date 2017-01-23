Local photographer Aaron Wessling took portraits of protesters at the anti-Trump protests in Portland last weekend.
In an effort to combat media portrayals that often focus mainly on the group of people doing the destruction during protests, Wessling wanted to highlight the individuals who hung back.
"This afternoon I watched as 30-40 masked protestors burned flags and 40-50 photographers ignored the other 1000 people protesting peacefully. Within minutes, these images were broadcast on local and national media. And when people think of the Portland protest, or the protests at large, they'll view it through this distorted lens," he writes on his website.
Here are six of the people who attended this past weekend's anti-Trump protests who weren't at the center of the chaos.
