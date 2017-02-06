In Portland we're kinky, but apparently not so romantic.
Amazon just released their annual list of Top 20 Romantic Cities, based on sales data of romance novels, relationship books, romantic comedies, a "curated" list of romantic music, including Adele, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Brad Paisley and Barry White, and the sales of sexual wellness products.
Portland came in at no. 18, beating out only Round Rock, Texas and Rochester, New York.
But we are apparently significantly less romantic than Scottsdale, Arizona. We are 10 cities worse than Pittsburgh, the Paris of Appalachia and the Birmingham of the North.
A proposed new slogan for our fair city? "Portland: Less Romantic than Pittsburgh."
This makes sense, I guess. We're apaprently #1 Kinkiest City in the U.S. and we have a lively swinger's club scene, not to mention an S&M coffee shop. We're too busy listening to spa music to listen to Brad Paisley.
Oh, but the saddest Valentine story of them all? For some reason, Portland's reluctant suburb to the north, Vancouver, Wash., came in at no. 12—a full six places ahead of us.
Don't worry Portland: We'll always have Vancouver.
Anyway, here's the whole list:
1. San Antonio, Texas
2. Miami, Fla.
3. Alexandria, Va.
4. Orlando, Fla.
5. Salt Lake City, Utah
6. Knoxville, Tenn.
7. Cincinnati, Ohio
8. Pittsburgh, Pa.
9. Atlanta, Ga.
10. Ann Arbor, Mich.
11. Columbia, S.C.
12. Vancouver, Wash.
13. Gainesville, Fla.
14. Seattle, Wash.
15. Scottsdale, Ariz.
16. Tampa, Fla.
17. Las Vegas, Nev.
18. Portland, Ore.
19. Round Rock, Texas
20. Rochester, N.Y.
